Ontario County Sheriff’s Office warns against police impersonators

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario Country Sheriff’s Office cautions against police officer impersonators after several residents reported receiving calls from individuals purporting to be an Ontario County Sergeant on Friday.

According to Ontario County officers, the caller notifies people that there are pending charges for failing to appear for grand jury. At that point, the falsely caller requests a payment in order to remove said charges.

One victim of the scam reported the sergeant impersonator demanded around $50,000 to drop charges. Ontario County Police say there are not aware of any victims who have made a payment.

People who have received these types of calls are encouraged to contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office or call 911. Residents are reminded that existent police officials will not request payment for any outstanding criminal charges.