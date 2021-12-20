Ontario County man pleads guilty to producing child pornography, conspiracy

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from the Town of Phelps has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine Monday.

According to prosecutors, the social media company Snapchat informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 33-year-old Timothy Wright had uploaded two files of suspected child pornography.

Following an investigation into the Snapchat subscriber, the New York State Police was able to attain a search warrant which officers executed at Wright’s residence on May 18 of last year.

Multiple electronic devices, including a cell phone, a laptop, and a hard drive were all seized.

Forensic data uncovered more than 8,400 images and videos of child pornography, including video of the man sexually abusing a minor child.

Officials say that in July 29, 2020, Wright provided methamphetamine to his wife and co-defendant Alicia Wright who then sold the methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. A search of the 33-year-old’s property in Phelps conducted by Ontario County Deputies uncovered 64 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators also found $10,000 dollars and a digital scale.

If convicted on both offenses, Wright can face a minimum total of 25 years in prison and a maximum of prison for life. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 at 3 p.m.