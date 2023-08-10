A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud for bilking investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say between November 2020 and November 2022, Thomas Corsaro, 59, of Bloomfield, acted as an investment adviser.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Corsaro executed a scheme to defraud eight individual investors who invested funds with him.

Prosecutors say rather than investing the funds as he represented, Corsaro used the funds for his personal use. It is alleged Corsaro deposited the funds into personal and business bank accounts.

In total, Corsaro received $1,712,469.32 from the eight investors. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Corsaro repaid $265,642.83 before the criminal investigation.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Corsaro’s sentencing is scheduled for December 6 at 2 p.m.