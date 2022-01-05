Ontario County man charged in fatal Thanksgiving hunting incident in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Kevin Hudson of Clifton Springs has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after the death of 28-year-old Zachary Barse of Gorham in a hunting incident on Thanksgiving.

According to authorities, Barse died after being hit by a round fired by Hudson who shot a hunting rifle from the top of a tree stand while tracking a deer. He was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say that Hudson called 911 and attempted life-saving measures. Deputies say that Barse was only wearing camouflage and no orange coloring when he was shot.

Deputies say that Hudson, 61, claimed he was an “acquaintance” with the victim. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date and released.

