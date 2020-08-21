Ontario County man arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’, assault rifles, ammunition and more

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County man was arrested for possessing an illegal “ghost gun” as well as several other illegal weapons.

42-year-old Mark Adams, of Hopewell in Ontario County, was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon for a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol “found in the vehicle he was operating,” the New York State Police said.

The illegal pistol is referred to as a ghost gun because it had no serial number, made with unfinished frames, parts and receivers making it essentially untraceable.

“State Police Investigators and Federal Agents also found a cache of firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and high capacity magazines, along with specific tools and jigs to manufacture and assemble firearms.”

Weapons seized include:

six assault rifles (two of them untraceable “ghost guns”)

two additional untraceable semi-automatic 9 mm “ghost gun” pistols

four rifles

three shot guns

numerous frames, receivers, barrels, uppers and lowers in varying states of assembly

multiple firearm silencers

thousands of rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers

The investigation is ongoing.

