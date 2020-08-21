Ontario County man arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’, assault rifles, ammunition and more

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County man was arrested for possessing an illegal “ghost gun” as well as several other illegal weapons.

42-year-old Mark Adams, of Hopewell in Ontario County, was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon for a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol “found in the vehicle he was operating,” the New York State Police said.

The illegal pistol is referred to as a ghost gun because it had no serial number, made with unfinished frames, parts and receivers making it essentially untraceable.

“State Police Investigators and Federal Agents also found a cache of firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and high capacity magazines, along with specific tools and jigs to manufacture and assemble firearms.”

Weapons seized include:

  • six assault rifles (two of them untraceable “ghost guns”)
  • two additional untraceable semi-automatic 9 mm “ghost gun” pistols
  • four rifles
  • three shot guns
  • numerous frames, receivers, barrels, uppers and lowers in varying states of assembly
  • multiple firearm silencers
  • thousands of rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss