Ontario County Humane Society looking for person who threw kitten from car

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Humane Society is asking for the public’s health to find a person who threw a kitten from a moving vehicle.

They say it happened on Eastern Boulevard near Maur Street in the City of Canandaigua on Thursday around 1:50 p.m.

The kitten was found dead due to trauma from being hit by a car. She was a black and white kitten. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 or Ontario County 911 Center at (585) 394-4560.