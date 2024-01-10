ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County DA’s Office will be revealing the outcome of an investigation into the death of Adam Record, who was found stabbed to death last summer.

On the morning of August 5, 2023, the New York State Police said they found two injured men on Cunningham Drive in Victor. One of the men was Record, a Manchester resident, was found dead. The other victim had a broken ankle and soft tissue injuries.

Investigators said Record went to the home of 20-year-old Jakob Chittenden on Cunningham Drive when he was attacked without warning as the two men got out of a car.

The Ontario County DA’s Office will announce the outcome of the investigation Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.