Oneida County man charged with driving car into Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 32-year-old Rome mans is accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, by deliberately driving his car through pedestrian areas of the zoo.

Onondaga County Sheriffs deputies and Syracuse Police were called to the zoo at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports Christopher Russitano opened a gate and deliberaely drove his car through the zoo.

The property damaged consisted of fencing, posts, decking and rocks along the walking path. No visitors or employees were injured.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, and criminal trespass.