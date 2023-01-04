ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arson Task Force charged one Rochester woman and arrested another Rochester woman Wednesday for multiple fire incidents, the Rochester Fire Department announced.

The RFD says a Rochester woman was charged with arson in the second-degree Wednesday for a fire incident at 36 Hoeltzer St. around 3:06 p.m. on the same day.

The RFD was dispatched to the location following a call to 911 from a citizen who was approached by the Rochester woman and told them she had just lit her apartment on fire.

The fire department went on location and according to the RFD, found several small fires and smoke in the apartment. Once fire investigators were called to the scene, they were able to determine the fires had been intentionally set and had the Rochester woman detained for a MHD evaluation at the hospital.

The structure that was set on fire was a multiple residence apparent building with a family of five in the upstairs apartment at the time of the fire. The RFD says there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The RFD says upon her release from the hospital, she was interviewed by the Arson Task Force and admitted to starting the fires and was charged with arson in the second-degree. They add that the woman is currently in the Monroe County jail awaiting arraignment.

Also on Wednesday, the Arson Task Force arrested a Rochester woman on two charges of Arson for two separate fires in the City of Rochester. The first fire occurred on December 14, 2022, when the RFD was called for a gazebo on fire in the park at the corner of Jay St. and West Broad St.

When fire investigators were called to the scene, they were able to determine that the fire had been intentionally set.

The second fire, according to the RFD, was on December 20, 2022, when the RFD was called to the Walgreens at 437 Lyell Ave for the report of a garbage can on fire against the building.

The RFD says the front of the store sustained some heat damage as a result of the fire. They add that the store was closed an unoccupied at the time of the fire.

When fire investigators were called to the scene, they were able to determine that the fire had been intentionally set.

There were no injuries sustained at either fire, according to the RFD, and a suspect was seen on video but was not identified at the time, until an RPD officer in the area was on another call and recognized the suspect from her clothing from video footage and detained her.

The woman was placed under MHD and after being released, the Arson Task Force interviewed her, and the woman admitted to starting the fires.

The RFD says the woman was charged with arson in the fifth degree for the gazebo fire, and arson in the fourth degree for the fire at Walgreens. They add the woman is currently in Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.