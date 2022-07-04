ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The identity of the victim from Sunday’s early morning shootout was been released by the Rochester Police Department Monday.

35-year-old DeAnthony Rodgers was found by RPD officers at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken in to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While investigating this shooting, RPD officers say they were called to Rochester General Hospital for another gunshot victim in his 30s.

Investigators discovered that he too was shot on Monroe Avenue that morning, they say. Both individuals were shot while congregating near a food cart at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street, police say.

This second victim currently remains in the hospital for his injuries, RPD officials say.

RPD Major Crimes Unit says they are still investigating the incident, and are determining the circumstances of what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to authorities.