1 suspect arrested, another escapes after armed carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 49-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint by two suspects Tuesday.

Police responded to the incident on Lake Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say the car was later spotted by officers on Lyell Avenue and after a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.

The car has been recovered, but only one of the suspects is in custody.

An investigation into this carjacking continues. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

