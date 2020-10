PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was shot in Parma Thursday afternoon.

It all happened just before 3 p.m. on Huffner Road. Officials say the alleged shooter fled the scene but was later found in a nearby field. The victim is expected to be okay.

The roads there are currently shut down as deputies process the scene. They say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.