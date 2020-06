ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting and a fight on Colvin Street that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area for the report of a fight and while responding, were informed that shots have been fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body,.

According to RPD, he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.