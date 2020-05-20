One man hospitalized after shooting near East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday night.

The Rochester Police Department said they responded to the report of a man shot just before midnight and upon arrival, found a 28-year-old man that was shot at least once in the lower body on Arch Street, near East Main Street.

He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

