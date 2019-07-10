Live Now
RPD investigating 3rd homicide this week

Crime

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to Brookdale Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for the reports of a shooting.

Investigators say first responders found the victim and attempted to save his life, but he did not survive.

Police at one point secured a house near the scene as part of their investigation.

There are no suspects in custody.

This is the latest incident of a recent string of violence in Rochester.

Early Sunday morning, 26-year-old Devin Perryman was fatally shot on Clairmount Street.

Monday night, a 43-year-old died from injuries following a shooting on Backus Street.

No arrests have been made in any of the three homicides this week.

