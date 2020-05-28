One killed after shooting on Dewey and Magee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old city resident is dead after he was shot on the corner of Dewey and Magee.

Officials say they responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person shot.

Once they were on scene they located a 20-year-old city resident who had been shot at least once in the torso.

He was taken to Strong where he later died.

Officials say they don’t know if the shots came from a person in a vehicle or on foot, but they do not believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

News 8 will provide updates as they become available.