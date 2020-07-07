1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting on Flanders Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Thurston Road and Flanders Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night for the report of shots fired. Shortly after the first call, more calls came in for a man shot.

When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Bryson Simpson with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located a 37-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined he was also shot on Flanders St.

Police are still on the scene of the parking lot where this homicide happened. They have cones on the ground as they continue to collect evidence. No one has been arrested anyone with information is asked to call 911. #Roc pic.twitter.com/46kzd7DJnG — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 7, 2020

A preliminary investigation has determined the three victims were hanging out in the parking lot with a group when an unknown number of suspects opened fire on them.

This shooting the latest among a holiday weekend of violence in the Rochester community.

Police officials say from 10:40 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday, 13 people were shot in 10 separate incidents. As a result of these shootings, five people have been arrested. At this time, there have been no reported fatalities as a result of any of the holiday weekend shootings in Rochester.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a press conference Monday to publicly address the surge of shootings in the city.

“Families are being destroyed, communities are being destroyed, and individuals feel emboldened,” Chief Singletary said. “We are seeing people pick up a firearm, point it at a crowd and pull the trigger right in front of the police.”

The police chief said the events that transpired this past weekend illustrate the need for police.

Anyone with information on the Thurston Road and Flanders Street shooting is asked to call 911 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov

News 8 WROC Will provide updates to this story as they become available.