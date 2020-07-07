1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting on Flanders Street

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Thurston Road and Flanders Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night for the report of shots fired. Shortly after the first call, more calls came in for a man shot.

When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Bryson Simpson with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located a 37-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined he was also shot on Flanders St.

A preliminary investigation has determined the three victims were hanging out in the parking lot with a group when an unknown number of suspects opened fire on them.

This shooting the latest among a holiday weekend of violence in the Rochester community.

MORE | RPD Chief on weekend violence: ‘Families, communities are being destroyed’

Police officials say from 10:40 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday, 13 people were shot in 10 separate incidents. As a result of these shootings, five people have been arrested. At this time, there have been no reported fatalities as a result of any of the holiday weekend shootings in Rochester.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a press conference Monday to publicly address the surge of shootings in the city.

“Families are being destroyed, communities are being destroyed, and individuals feel emboldened,” Chief Singletary said. “We are seeing people pick up a firearm, point it at a crowd and pull the trigger right in front of the police.”

The police chief said the events that transpired this past weekend illustrate the need for police.

Anyone with information on the Thurston Road and Flanders Street shooting is asked to call 911 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov

News 8 WROC Will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss