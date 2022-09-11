ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, offiicials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.

Once there, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to the University of Rochester medical center where he remains in stable condition, officials said.

Officers then found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officials said that the victims had been hanging out in the park with a group of four to six friends. At some point, a suspect approached and shot at the victims.

The motive behind the shooting and murder is not known at this time.

Officials said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to dial 911 or contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.