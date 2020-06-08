One arrested after robbing bank, leading police in 45 minute pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the M&T Bank on Lyell Avenue was robbed Monday afternoon.

They say a man entered the bank just before 2 p.m. with a note demanding money. He then fled the bank with an unknown amount of money and witnesses saw him get into a vehicle.

Officers then spotted the vehicle a short time after on Lyell Avenue and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver failed to pull over, starting a pursuit.

Officials say the chase lasted about 45 minutes and ended on West Avenue in the City of Rochester when the suspect decided to pull over. He was then taken into custody without incident.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or police and this is an ongoing investigation.

