ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both the restaurant and Rochester police confirmed the break-ins.

Eric Rozestraten, communications director for Old Pueblo Grill, said that around 2 a.m., three people drove up to the restaurant, shattered the front door with a rock, and then stole cash from two registers.

The restaurant closed for lunch Friday but re-opened at 3 p.m. for dinner.

He said they discovered the break-in this morning, and as of today, he says they are working on upgrading their security systems. He estimated the damages will cost the business $3,000.

“We’re fortunate they didn’t destroy the place,” he said. “That’s where most of our cost would have been, replacing equipment and materials.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he added.

Rozestratten said that his area is safe “99%,” and called this an aberration. He also said that this may disincentivize cash-heavy businesses from operating in this area, but encourages people to continue to come to businesses like his, and to help the community at large.

“This is not something to deter you because the area is ‘unsafe,'” he said. “This such a small incident in comparison to all the other great things the City is doing, that the food community is doing here.”

“We’re currently investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911,” said a spokesperson from RPD in a statement.