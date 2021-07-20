Ogden police: Rochester teen arrested after 5 vehicles stolen from auto repair shop

ODGEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been arrested after five vehicles were stolen from an auto repair shop in Spencerport.

According to the Ogden Police Department, around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, at least three suspects broke into Resch Automotive and stole keys to five vehicles in the lot for repair.

“One suspect was located near the scene of the burglary,” police said in a statement. 18-year-old Amarieon Maybell has been charged with third degree burglary and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Two of those vehicles have since been recovered in the City of Rochester. Ogden police say one vehicle was crashed. The other vehicle was located by Onstar and an Ogden officer tracked it and recovered it without incident.

Maybell was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Ogden Court at a later date.