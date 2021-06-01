Ogden police investigating after gunshots fired into 3 apartments

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is investigating after three different apartments in a multi-family building were struck by gunfire overnight.
According to the OPD, officers responded to the area of Teaberry Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of shots heard. Responding officers found numerous bullet impacts to at least three apartments in a multi-family building.
No one was struck or injured. The suspect(s) left the scene prior to police arrival. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
“We got several calls, a lot of very upset people. It’s not something we handle in Ogden every day. It’s pretty uncommon to have a shots fired or building struck in this town,” Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears said.
Chief Mears added that this is not a random act of violence and that one apartment was likely the target.
News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.