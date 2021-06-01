Ogden police investigating after gunshots fired into 3 apartments

The Ogden Police Department is investigating after three different apartments in a multi-family building were struck by gunfire overnight. (News 8 Photo/KAYLA GREEN)

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is investigating after three different apartments in a multi-family building were struck by gunfire overnight.

According to the OPD, officers responded to the area of Teaberry Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of shots heard. Responding officers found numerous bullet impacts to at least three apartments in a multi-family building.

No one was struck or injured. The suspect(s) left the scene prior to police arrival. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This morning around 1:50 a.m. @OgdenPoliceNY responded to this apartment complex on Teaberry Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers found bullet impacts to at least three apartments. You can see where the bullets hit in these photos. The K-9 unit is here now @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kZPhorD9Sr — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 1, 2021

“We got several calls, a lot of very upset people. It’s not something we handle in Ogden every day. It’s pretty uncommon to have a shots fired or building struck in this town,” Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears said.

Chief Mears added that this is not a random act of violence and that one apartment was likely the target.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.