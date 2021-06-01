Ogden police investigating after gunshots fired into 3 apartments

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

The Ogden Police Department is investigating after three different apartments in a multi-family building were struck by gunfire overnight. (News 8 Photo/KAYLA GREEN)

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is investigating after three different apartments in a multi-family building were struck by gunfire overnight.

According to the OPD, officers responded to the area of Teaberry Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of shots heard. Responding officers found numerous bullet impacts to at least three apartments in a multi-family building.

No one was struck or injured. The suspect(s) left the scene prior to police arrival. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“We got several calls, a lot of very upset people. It’s not something we handle in Ogden every day. It’s pretty uncommon to have a shots fired or building struck in this town,” Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears said.

Chief Mears added that this is not a random act of violence and that one apartment was likely the target.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss