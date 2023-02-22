ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hollink Motorsports in Spencerport was the latest victim in a series of smash-and-grabs that have taken place in the Greater Rochester Area Tuesday morning, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Police say that they arrived at Hollink Motorsports for the report of a burglary alarm. Officers said a stolen Kia drove through the front window of the building to gain access.

Investigators said that three dirt bikes were stolen from the business. One dirt bike was recovered, but the other two were not found.

No suspects have been arrested and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is the latest in a series of smash-and-grabs that have occurred throughout the month of February. After two smash-and-grabs at Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive in January, two attempts at smash-and-grabs occurred at Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing. Although the one at Heroes Brewing was partially unsuccessful, some items were stolen from Petit Poutinerie.

Later in February, police say a sedan smashed through the entrance of Universal Liquor and some property was stolen from the business. The day after that burglary, three businesses at Mt. Hope Plaza had their windows smashed, with Fortune Chinese Food confirming money was stolen from the business.