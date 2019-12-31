Officers investigate car crash in Phelps

ONTARIO COUNTY (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash in Phelps on Monday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened on state Route 96 just before 11:30 a.m.

According to the investigators, the driver was traveling east when she lost control of her car, after reacting to another car on the road.

That car fled the scene but deputies are asking for help identifying the car.

It was described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Wrangler. Call 585-394-4560 if you have any information.