ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is facing charges and an RPD officer is in the hospital following a collision in the area of Dewey Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the officer was heading south and approaching the intersection of Dewey and Ravine Avenue. The driver of a Nissan heading east on Ravine Ave. did not yield the right of way and collided with the officer.

Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a minor laceration to the head. The driver of the Nissan, who is in his 30s, has been charged with DWI.