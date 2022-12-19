ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house on Weldon Street was struck multiple times by gunfire overnight into Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say they responded to Weldon Street for the reports of gunshots fired into a house. When they arrived, they found evidence shots were fired and the house was struck.

Investigators said many of the gunshots entered the room that was occupied by the occupant of the home — a woman in her 80s. RPD said she was the only one in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.