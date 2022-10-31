ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied residence was struck by gunfire on Texas Street late Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced Monday.

RPD officers arrived at the area of Murray St. and Texas St. for the report of shots heard in the area. They saw multiple vehicles speeding away with unknown involvement.

Officers said one home was hit. A 54-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman were inside. No injuries were reported.

The Rochester Police Department is currently searching for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call 911.