ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house on Central Park in Rochester was struck multiple times by gunshots on Friday, according to the Rochester Police Department — one day after two occupied houses were hit by gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times. Inside the house were three adults and a 2-year-old child. No injuries were reported.

This incident comes one day after two other occupied houses were struck by gunfire late at night in Rochester — one house on Finch Street had shots fired into the home while another on Hawley Street was struck by gunshots. Police say both residences had children inside at the time of the shootings.

RPD said that no suspects are in custody for the Central Pk. incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.