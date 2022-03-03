ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home was struck by gunshots in the area of Maria and Hixson Street late Wednesday night.

Officials responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 p.m. and found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area of Maria Street.

Authorities say the house was occupied during the shooting and was struck multiple times by gunfire.

No-one inside the residence was injured as a result of this incident.

This marks the third occupied home that has been struck by gunshots in the past two days. Officials reported no injuries after they found bullet holes in two other residences on Sherman Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.