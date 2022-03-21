ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house occupied by one adult and four children was struck by gunfire on the 200 block of Garson Avenue early Monday morning.

Officials responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, officers located evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Investigators later identified a house occupied by one adult and four children aged 16, 14,10 and 7, was hit by gunshots. Police say no-one inside the residence was injured.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

