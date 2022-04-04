ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied family home was hit several times by gunfire in the area of Cairn Street late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers were led to Cairn Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of gunshots into a house. Once at the scene, first responders combed the area and found evidence of gunfire.

According to police, none of the six individuals inside the home were injured.

There are no supcets in custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

