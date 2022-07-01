ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home in the area of Cady Street was struck by overnight gunfire in Rochester Friday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cady Street for the report of gunshots into a home. Upon arrival, evidence was located to suggest gunshots were fired in the area.

Investigators later found a family home, occupied by one adult and four children aged 14, 10, 7 and 7, that had been hit by gunfire.

None of the occupants were injured in this shooting, according to police.

An investigation is currently underway. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

