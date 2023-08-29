ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house on Taylor Street containing several people was hit by gunfire overnight into Tuesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police said they responded to the scene for the shot spotter activations. They found evidence of gunfire and the home itself.

According to RPD, none of the individuals that were inside the home were injured. Details are limited at this time.

RPD is working to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.