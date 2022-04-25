ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say no one was shot after an occupied house was struck multiple times by gunfire overnight.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Bernard Street for multiple ShotSpotter activations around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, officers located evidence that gunshots were fired in the area and a nearby, occupied house was struck multiple times.

Officials say none of the house’s four occupants, including a 14-year-old, were struck.

Police say a vehicle was stopped in relation to this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.