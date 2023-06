ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car and three occupied apartments were struck by gunfire on East Main Street early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that all three of the apartments were occupied by six people in total. Their ages range from 15 years old to 59 years old.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police are currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.