ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Troopers with the New York State Police said they arrested two individuals on Saturday in Rochester on drug and weapon charges.

36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy were stopped by troopers on North Clinton Avenue. During the stop, troopers found a handgun with nine live rounds.

Napier and Kennedy were then arrested and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Napier and Kennedy were taken to Monroe County Jail for arraignment.