NYSP searching for missing man in Thurston, car with Mexican passports found near pond

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are investigating a missing man in Thurston and have been searching a local pond, according to Troop E’s PIO.

According to the public information officer, two men were fishing at a pond and one went missing on Monday evening.

The NYS Dive Team has been at the pond conducting a search, but it is not known if the person fell into the pond.

While at the scene, 18 News located a blue car that appears to have been pulled out of the pond by a chain, which was still attached to the car. Inside the car were two Mexican passports, beer bottles, and fish. The Ford Focus SE has a temporary Pennsylvania license plate.

It’s unknown whether the car is connected to the missing person investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information when it becomes available.

