ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police announced they arrested an Erwin woman for sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to NYSP investigators, 21-year-old Taniqua Davis provided an 11-year-old with concentrated cannabis. It was alleged that Davis then had sexual contact with the kid over the course of two days.

Troopers said that Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree criminal sale of cannabis.

Davis was taken to Steuben County Jail for arraignment.