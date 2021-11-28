Duo faces weapon-possession charges following traffic stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police and its Gun Involved Violence Elimination unit (G.I.V.E.) arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy and charged them with possession of a weapon after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Rochester Saturday.

State Police say the two were in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun.

Both were charged with possession. According to NYSP, the 18-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail for centralized arraignment.

State Police say the 16-year-old’s parents were notified and the teenager was transported to City of Rochester Youth Court for arraignment. He was released to the custody of his parents and will return to youth court at a later date to answer to the charges.