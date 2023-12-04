ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police troopers are now assisting the Rochester Police Department in an effort to address and curb an increase in carjackings happening around the city’s eastside, where many incidents also involve weapons.

RPD Captain Greg Bello tells News8 this recent ‘trend’ is different than that of the Kia/Hyundai thefts from earlier this year, primarily because those cars had been unoccupied. While noting the string of incidents has left no one shot or seriously injured, the Captain emphasizes, ‘we’ve got to put these to an end.’

Sunday around 10:00 p.m., there was a report of a carjacking on Oliver Street where a group of suspects held the victim at gunpoint and demanded property. The suspects stole several items, including the car, which was located, abandoned, a short time later near Champlain Street.

RPD’s Criminal Investigation Section has been working on these types of cases, alongside the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center to identify not just who is involved but also gather an understanding of the root of what’s going on.

Over the course of the past month or two, RPD says it’s made about a ‘half dozen robbery arrests,’ where many of the subjects are teens.

“Frequently they’re juveniles that we’re arresting and then also I checked custody status the other day and of the 6 or 7 arrests that we made at the time, none of them were in custody which is a frustration to us when you are dealing with repeated crimes,” says Captain Greg Bello.

While incidents are happening across the city, Mary Lupien tells me her constituents in the East district have reached out with concern. Lupien also serves as the Vice President of the Rochester City Council.

“We’ve said this before, that we have a youth violence crisis, apparently we have a youth car theft crisis — it’s really focused on the youth and so I want to see the interventions and the prevention focus on what is it that these youth really need? What are they telling us what they need with their actions,” Lupien says.

Police are also reminding the public of simple safety practices which can help; Captain Bello emphasizes staying aware of your surroundings.