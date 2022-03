ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, New York State Police arrested a 25-year-old Quinson Reed on St. Paul Street in Rochester.

According to authorities, Reed was stopped for a traffic violation and he was found in possession with an illegal “ghost” handgun with no serial number.

Reed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Reed was arraigned Sunday.