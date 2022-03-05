ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police arrested a 16-year-old in possession of a loaded handgun on Friday afternoon in Rochester.

The arrest was made following a pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a traffic violation.

During the course of the pursuit, the 16-year-old passenger fled on foot. That individual was taken into custody by a state trooper and was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degree.

According to authorities, the vehicle eventually stopped on a dead end road in Irondequoit. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kyree Malik Baker.

Baker was charged with numerous traffic violations and obstructing governmental administration.

Additionally there was a third passenger that has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.