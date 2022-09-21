ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than five months of investigating, NY Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigations (OSI) released its report on the death of 35-year-old Janet Jordan early Wednesday afternoon, determining that she was murdered by an off-duty RPD officer.

Jordan, a dispatcher for 911 in Rochester, was found dead inside a Wetmore Park residence on Monday, March 14. Later that day, the body of Rochester police officer Melvin Williams was found in Henrietta.

Williams, an RPD sergeant with 14 years of experience, was identified by authorities within days of the incident as a person of interest.

“Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including review of physical evidence, forensic evidence, and video surveillance footage,” OSI confirmed Williams murdered Jordan in her home before taking his own life a few hours later,” representatives stated.

According to the report, Jordan got home from her job at the Monroe County Public Safety Communication Department at around midnight that evening.

At around 2 a.m. security video shows a person moving a front-door surveillance camera mounted on the front door to face the house. The person then used a key to enter the home.

An hour later, Williams is seen leaving Jordan’s house, walking to his car parked behind a nearby pizzeria, and driving away. He stopped at his sister’s home on Woodbine Avenue, about two miles away from Jordan’s home. Williams was at his sister’s home from 3:18 a.m. until around 4:05 a.m.

Phone records obtained by the AG’s office show that between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., Williams sent messages saying he was going to take his life to his family members, his wife, and another RPD officer.

At 7:15 that morning, footage shows Jordan’s husband arriving at home from his job at the Monroe County Jail. Records show he called 911 moments after entering.

At 9:18 a.m., New York State Police located Williams by pinging his phone, and found him dead in his car at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

“Evidence suggested he had shot himself in the head with his RPD service weapon,” representatives with the AG’s office said. Williams’ service weapon, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, was recovered along with his body.

The weapon used to kill Jordan, which took .22 caliber ammunition, was never recovered, although several .22 caliber casings were found in Williams’ home and car.

Jordan’s DNA was found on the sleeve of the jacket Williams was wearing when police found his body. Additionally, Williams’ DNA was found on the .22 caliber cartridge casings in Jordan’s home.

The medical examiner determined that Jordan died of gunshot wounds to the head, and deemed the incident a homicide. Williams death was deemed a suicide.

The relationship between Williams and Jordan was not determined in the report. As the Attorney General’s Office believes Williams was acting alone, they will not be pressing charges in the incident.

“OSI uncovered no evidence indicating that any other person was involved in the homicide,” representatives stated. “Therefore, there is no basis on which OSI could seek charges against any living person in this case.”

Full report