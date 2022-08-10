ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Massachusetts man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, was indicted on aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wednesday’s hearing was the second arrangement set for the trial in the death of officer Mazurkiewicz. The man accused of killing the 29-year-veteran pleaded not guilty to all aforementioned charges.

Dozens of law enforcement officers file in, following the family pic.twitter.com/HFij3yx4hB — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) August 10, 2022

Vickers is accused of approaching the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng alongside Bauman Street and firing 17 rounds at the officers.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm by a stray bullet while in her home.

Officer Seng, who exited his vehicle and returned fire at the suspect, was struck in the lower body and is in the process of recovering. The teenager shot is also recovering at this time, authorities say.

“With aggravated murder, the court has no other option but life without the possibility of parole,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said at the time of Vickers’ indictment.

On Wednesday, the district attorney said she wants this to go to trial in a “speedy fashion.”

Vickers is back in court on November 4th for the argument of notice and on December 6th for a pretrial hearing. He will remain in Monroe County Jail until then, officials say.