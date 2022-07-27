WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A North Carolina sex offender was arrested in Wayne County on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest back in September 2021.

46-year-old David Richards was charged with unlawfully attempting to take immoral liberties with a female under the age of 16 years old at the time the warrant was issued.

Members of North Carolina’s Fugitive Task Force learned that Richards may have fled to Wayne County. Thus, Local Task Force members conducted a search and found Richards at a rural campsite.

Richards was then arrested without incident and transported to Wayne County Jail as a fugitive from justice.