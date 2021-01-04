North Carolina man arrested for shots fired in Greece on New Years

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A North Carolina man was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in a residential area of Greece last week.

Ratna Rai, 28 of North Carolina, is charged with first degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth degree criminal mischief, Greece police announced Monday.

Greece police say Rai was in town visiting family at a home on Arcadia Parkway when he began firing a 9mm handgun from the yard of the home. Police say 168 spent bullet casings were found at the location.

As a result of the shots fired, police say a round struck an occupied bedroom of a nearby residence.

Rai was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss