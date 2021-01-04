North Carolina man arrested for shots fired in Greece on New Years

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A North Carolina man was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in a residential area of Greece last week.

Ratna Rai, 28 of North Carolina, is charged with first degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth degree criminal mischief, Greece police announced Monday.

Greece police say Rai was in town visiting family at a home on Arcadia Parkway when he began firing a 9mm handgun from the yard of the home. Police say 168 spent bullet casings were found at the location.

As a result of the shots fired, police say a round struck an occupied bedroom of a nearby residence.

Rai was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket.