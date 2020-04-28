Live Now
URMC doctors on mental health during isolation
No suspect located after ‘exhaustive’ 5 hour search in Gates

Crime

by: WROC Staff

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gate police officials provided an update on Monday night’s investigation where a shelter in place order was issued.

Officials say officers responded to the Kwik Fill gas station at the corner of Elmgrove and Spencerport Roads around 7 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say an elderly couple stopped to get as there and when the 78-year-old husband stopped to pump the gas, the passenger’s side window was smashed. Police say the elderly couple believes they were shot at.

While police were investigating, officers say they heard what they believed to be a gunshot. They say they gathered the elderly couple and took cover inside the store.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation from there, working to set up a perimeter in the area. Responding agencies includes New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Greece Police Ogden Police, ATF, and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they utilized SWAT Teams, a drone, and a helicopter to secure the area and a shelter in place order was relayed to residents.

Police say after an “exhaustive” five hour search through the area, no suspects were located.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they urge anyone with information to 911 or Crime Stoppers (423-9300).

