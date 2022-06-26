ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near North Plymouth Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the house.

According to police, three adults and a child, aged 32, 27, 22, and 11 months, were inside at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

