ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle was recovered following a gunpoint carjacking and an occupied home was struck by gunfire late Sunday night in Rochester.

No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.

Carjacking: Riverferry Way

Authorities responded near Riverferry Way around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a carjacking robbery. Once at the location, they learned the victims had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint. A short time later, first responders located the stolen vehicle and recovered it in the city.

The vehicle was unoccupied and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911.

Home struck: Jefferson Avenue

Officers arrived at Jefferson Avenue and Frost Avenue around 12:23 a.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they located evidence that an occupied home had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The sole adult inside was not struck and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to dial 911.

