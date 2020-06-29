1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NM man freed from jail, then sexually assaults same woman 3 days later, police say

by: Andrea Chacon and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A New Mexico man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her three days after he was released from jail in an incident involving the same woman.

According to police, the suspect entered the woman’s home uninvited and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police after he left the scene.

Las Cruces police arrested Mathew Paul Gallegos, 35, and charged him with a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and aggravated burglary. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection.

Police found Gallegos at a relative’s home.

According to a release, Gallegos was previously arrested June 8 and charged with aggravated assault and battery. In that incident, he was accused of arming himself with a knife, threatening the woman with it and physically battering her. The woman obtained an order of protection against Gallegos that forbade him from having any contact with her.

Monday’s alleged incident would violate the terms of that order. Gallegos was released from jail on June 12 on an unsecured bond.

Gallegos again has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

